ITDA Project Officer Pratik Jain to provide electricity to villages

Badradri kothagudem district : ITDA Project Officer Pratik Jain said that while visiting Singavaram and N Lakshmipur villages of Dummugudem Mandal as part of an official visit to tribal villages, tribal farmers brought to his attention that they were facing problems with electricity in their villages and electricity facility was provided to those villages.





On Saturday, after he supervised the work done by the electricity authorities in Singavaram and Lakshmipuram villages of Dummugudem mandal, he said that the farmers of these two villages used to grow crops depending on electricity facility or river water. It seems to me that there is a lossHe said that immediately after the arrival of electricity, they were called and a special graph was prepared to provide electricity facility to those villages. Electricity Department to provide electricity facility to those villages with the help of ITDA with the help of ITDA including their subsidy and to alleviate the sufferings of the tribal farmers. He said it happened. In order to provide electricity facility to those villages, giving appropriate instructions to the officials of MPDCL and monitoring the ITDA Agriculture Officer at the ground level, he said that 8 transformers of 25 KV have been installed along with the three-phase line and 11 KV current line has been given.





Easy crops like corn ragi, palli sajjal, He advised the farmers to grow crops like sorghum and earn high profits and also help your fellow farmers to help them grow old. Later, the farmers of that village felicitated PO to ITDA officials to MPDCL officials and expressed their happiness.





ITDA to the electricity officials who joined Aharnisha to provide electricity facility to those two villages as soon as requested The PO congratulated the Unity officials in the presence of the village farmers.



AD Agriculture Bhaskaran APO Power Munir Pasha Current DEE Jeevan Kumar AD Venu and other staff members participated in this program.