It's Gulabi Vs Lotus over paddy issue

Delhi/Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao holds protests with all the MPs, MLAs, MLC, MPTCs and ZPTCs heads. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi party's key leaders from ZPTC to MPs have begun their protest against the Central government to mount pressure over paddy procurement in the State. The TRS has already conducted a series of protests in the State against the Central government this week. In the last phase of protest, the TRS leaders reached the National Capital. The Deeksha has kicked off with the folk songs by the farmers.

Earlier, The TRS workers were seen removing the flexis and banners of BJP put up in the Delhi. The BJP has planned to hold Deeksha as a counter to TRS Deeksha in Delhi. Both parties are holding the dharnas on the paddy procurement issue. Both parties are blaming each other for not buying paddy from the farmers. The TRS is holding protests over the 'One Nation One Procurement' policy whereas the Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao warned the Central government not to test the patience of the farmers. He said that it is a shameful thing for State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to ask CM KCR to step down if the government cannot purchase paddy. He said that the State farmers are aware of the schemes that are implemented for the sake of the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from Uttar Pradesh said that it is painful to see a State protesting in Delhi for the sake of the farmers adding that the Union Government should be ashamed of this. If the Union Government does not follow the 'One policy, one procurement 'policy, the farmers will suffer a lot. He said that the Central government is playing politics with the lives of the people. He said that instead of developing, the Central government is indulging in religious politics and indulging in communal riots. He added that the Central government is indulging in disturbing the communal harmony between Hindu and Muslim brothers.

On the other hand, the BJP unit at Indra Park in Hyderabad has begun their counter Deeksha against the TRS government over paddy procurement. The BJP demands the State to procure paddy from the farmers and clarifying that the Centre has already announced that it will not be purchasing the paddy earlier. It is also saying that it is the State government that has stated in the MoU to the Centre that it will not provide parboiled rice.