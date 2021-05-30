Jabs at star hotels must stop: Centre

Hyderabad: The Union Health Ministry has asked the state government to see that the practice of corona vaccine packages being offered by some corporate hospitals as part of inoculation programme was stopped with immediate effect.

Soon after the state government permitted private hospitals to take up corona vaccination, the hospital managements opened special facilities in star hotels to administer vaccine which includes facility for a half day stay. Those who opt for this facility are charged Rs 4,000 per person.

It is said that the hospitals which are offering this package have closed vaccination counters in hospitals and are asking people to go to the certain hotels to get the first jab.

In a letter to the state government, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said the corona vaccination packages offered by private hospitals in star hotels are against the guidelines issued for the National Covid VaccinatIon Programme.

The official said that "vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately." He warned that if this practice was not stopped forthwith, the Centre may have to resort to legal and administrative action against such institutions.

The Health ministry instructed the state to monitor and ensure the vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines under which the government vaccination centres, private hospitals, workplace vaccination centres and near to home vaccination centres for elderly and differently abled should only be organised.