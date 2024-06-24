Jagadish in two minds on appearing before LNR panel

Hyderabad: Whether the former power minister G Jagadish Reddy is in two minds on attending the hearing before the JusticeL Narsimha Reddy Commission probing into the power-purchase agreements?

The Commission had issued summons asking him to appear before the panel on Monday. Sources said he was mulling two options. One is to appear before the Commission and also utilise the provision which he claims he has to cross-question the Commission. The other option is to skip just as BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had done. KCR not only skipped the hearing but also shot a letter asking Justice Reddy to recluse himself from the Commission.

Jagdish Reddy said that he had received the letter from the Commission which had asked him to give his opinion on the statements made by those whom the Commission had so far examined. He said he would give the information he has with him and will expose the mistakes of those who gave statements to the Commission. He further said that the Commission should inquire and get information from former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also.

Jagadish Reddy said that the NGT had given a stay on the ERC. The Commission should explain whether it would call the NGT for inquiry. Shouldn’t all those who gave environmental clearances be called for inquiry? If all are not called for the investigation then comprehensive investigation cannot be done,” he added.

Reddy said the Commission should also make it public as to who alleged that there was a loss of Rs 6,000 crore to the exchequer.