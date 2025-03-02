Jagadish pleads with govt to save farmers

Suryapet : Former minister and MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy urged the government to release irrigation water and save paddy crops. On Saturday, he visited dried-up fields in Gajula Malkapuram and Chinagarakunta Thandas of Penpahad Mandal, Suryapet district, and became emotional, even shedding tears. He blamed the Congress government for the drought in Krishna and Godavari command areas. Farmers, trusting the government, sowed crops but are now facing losses.

Despite 10,000 cusecs of water available in the Godavari River, he alleged that water is being diverted for sand mining, leaving farmers helpless. He claimed that if given control over Kaleshwaram, he could supply water to the last ayacut within three days.

He demanded that Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy take immediate action. Farmers, desperate for water, are selling cattle for fodder and using tankers to irrigate fields. BRS leaders NemmadhiBhiksham, Dongari Yugender, and others accompanied him.