  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jagadish pleads with govt to save farmers

Jagadish pleads with govt to save farmers
x

Former Minister Jagadish Reddy breaks down in tears

Highlights

Demands irrigation water to save the crops

Suryapet : Former minister and MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy urged the government to release irrigation water and save paddy crops. On Saturday, he visited dried-up fields in Gajula Malkapuram and Chinagarakunta Thandas of Penpahad Mandal, Suryapet district, and became emotional, even shedding tears. He blamed the Congress government for the drought in Krishna and Godavari command areas. Farmers, trusting the government, sowed crops but are now facing losses.

Despite 10,000 cusecs of water available in the Godavari River, he alleged that water is being diverted for sand mining, leaving farmers helpless. He claimed that if given control over Kaleshwaram, he could supply water to the last ayacut within three days.

He demanded that Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy take immediate action. Farmers, desperate for water, are selling cattle for fodder and using tankers to irrigate fields. BRS leaders NemmadhiBhiksham, Dongari Yugender, and others accompanied him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick