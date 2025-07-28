Jagadish Reddy distributes ration cards

Suryapet: Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy distributed new ration cards to beneficiaries at the Suryapet District Collectorate and reiterated that ration card distribution is a continuous process aimed at public welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the achievements made during the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership. He stated that during KCR’s tenure, 6.47 lakh ration cards were issued across the state, a milestone unmatched by previous administrations.

He highlighted the flexibility introduced during KCR’s tenure, allowing beneficiaries to collect ration from wherever they reside, thereby making the process more convenient for the public.

He remarked, “If the Congress government implements all its poll promises, we will be the first to applaud them.”

Telangana Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that ration cards are a symbol of self-respect for the poor. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for initiating the distribution of fine rice and sanctioning new ration cards starting from their district.