Jagga Reddy accuses PM of ignoring Rahul’s suggestions

Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy maintained on Friday that “as a responsible Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi is giving valuable suggestions in Parliament for the welfare of people of the country; Prime Minister Narendra Modi is listening to the suggestions but not implementing them”.

At a press conference in Delhi, Reddy alleged that Modi ignored Rahul Gandhi’s suggestions regarding Covid and Delhi pollution. He claimed that “before Covid reached the country, Rahul Gandhi had alerted the Centre. He advised that precautions should be taken regarding those coming to India from foreign countries. The PM listened to the suggestions but did not implement them.”

The senior Congress leader asserted:“Later, we all saw what happened. For two years, the entire country suffered because of Covid. As the responsible Leader of the Opposition, he is also speaking in Parliament about the increasing pollution in Delhi and giving necessary suggestions. The PM is listening to the suggestions given by Rahul Gandhi to curb pollution, but he is not implementing them”.

According to Reddy, “as the LoP, Rahul Gandhi is continuously giving his advice and suggestions for the welfare of people, but Modi is failing to implement them”.