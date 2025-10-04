Jagga Reddy announces Nirmala as Sangareddy Cong candidate in advance

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Friday announced in advance his wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy as Congress party’s Sangareddy candidate for the next Assembly elections.

“I am handing over full responsibilities to her. I’m giving you clarity on this from the Dasara celebrations stage in Sangareddy town. Congress is in power… I will talk to CM Revanth Reddy and ensure all necessary works for Sangareddy constituency are carried out. I will not contest in Assembly polls for next 10 years,” he said at Dasara celebrations in Sangareddy.

To the constituents, Reddy said: ‘You have elected me as MLA three times… I’ve done everything within my capacity for you. You all know this. I brought drinking water, IIT… many development works. If I start listing them, time won’t be enough,” he remarked. “I will contest again from Sangareddy after ten years,” Reddy said, clarifying his plans to the people of the constituency. The senior Congress further leader stated: “There are still three years for the next Assembly elections… there’s no hurry. Nirmala is a very hard worker — even if she gets calls at midnight, she responds. I’m declaring now that she will be the MLA candidate in the next election. I will remain in the background, participate in festivals, and ensure works get done. I’m 59 years old now. After ten years, I will contest again from Sangareddy as MLA,” he explained.

“Starting from the days of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, then Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and now with CM Revanth Reddy in the present Congress government I will ensure all the required works are completed for you,” he sought to assure the voters. “You can easily reach me on the phone. You know that if it’s Jagga Reddy, work will get done. I will definitely speak with CM and ensure development in Sangareddy town and all mandals in the constituency,” he assured.

Reddy mentioned that Cheriyala Anjaneyulu, “who worked hard for the party during difficult times, should also be given an opportunity. For any work you need, approach Koon Santu. He will be our next Sangareddy municipal chairman candidate. I’m handing him over to you – take care, get your work done,” he said.

Striking a personal note, Reddy said: “I always tell my son - when you ride a vehicle, don’t go above 70 km/h. I ask him daily how fast he drives. Even on the ORR, I tell him not to exceed 80 km/h. Every parent has many hopes for their children. Speeding recklessly leads to tragedy. We’ve seen so many cases on TV – many lives are being lost,” he cautioned.

“On the occasion of Dasara, I have one message for all youth: don’t overspeed. Safety is most important. Don’t lose your lives. Don’t cause your parents pain,” he appealed. “Telangana youth — don’t drive above 70 km/h,” he urged. “To every young person, I say: don’t smoke ganja, don’t use drugs. Don’t ruin your health and your life. Don’t trouble your parents who have so many hopes for you. Don’t destroy your liver with alcohol. Don’t become a burden on your parents,” Reddy advised.