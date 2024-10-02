Live
- World’s Largest Bathukamma Created in Jangaon District: St. Mary's School Students Set a New Record
- YS Jagan flays AP coalition govt, says promises were not implemented
- Jagga Reddy Condemns False Trolls Against Konda Surekha, Demands Apology from KTR
- Making ‘Aagadu’ was the biggest regret of my life; Sreenu Vaitla reveals
- Pooja Hegde joins cast of Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’
- Stay Vigilant people in Dussehra hollydays: SP Gaikwad Vibhav Raghunath
- Mahalaya Amavasya Gayatri Homa Conducted Traditionally
- Open Talent Hunt set for grand finale with combined national competition in Rohtak from Oct 6
- Chandrababu Inspects Machilipatnam Port Works, Promises Completion by December 2025
- Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Celebrated with Cleanliness Drive and Tributes in Aija
Just In
Jagga Reddy Condemns False Trolls Against Konda Surekha, Demands Apology from KTR
Congress leader Jagga Reddy has strongly condemned the inappropriate trolling targeting BRS leader Konda Surekha, calling out the lack of action by the ruling party leaders.
Hyderabad: Congress leader Jagga Reddy has strongly condemned the inappropriate trolling targeting BRS leader Konda Surekha, calling out the lack of action by the ruling party leaders. He questioned whether leaders like KCR and KTR would remain silent when women who have supported them are subjected to such disrespect.
Expressing his outrage, Jagga Reddy criticized the culture being promoted by BRS leaders, stating, "Is this the kind of culture the BRS is fostering?" He further demanded that KTR issue a public apology to Konda Surekha for the offensive comments and trolling.
The incident has sparked debates on the treatment of women in politics, with Jagga Reddy urging the ruling party to take responsibility and ensure respectful conduct toward its members.