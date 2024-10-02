Jagga Reddy Condemns False Trolls Against Konda Surekha, Demands Apology from KTR

Hyderabad: Congress leader Jagga Reddy has strongly condemned the inappropriate trolling targeting BRS leader Konda Surekha, calling out the lack of action by the ruling party leaders. He questioned whether leaders like KCR and KTR would remain silent when women who have supported them are subjected to such disrespect.

Expressing his outrage, Jagga Reddy criticized the culture being promoted by BRS leaders, stating, "Is this the kind of culture the BRS is fostering?" He further demanded that KTR issue a public apology to Konda Surekha for the offensive comments and trolling.

The incident has sparked debates on the treatment of women in politics, with Jagga Reddy urging the ruling party to take responsibility and ensure respectful conduct toward its members.