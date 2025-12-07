Jagga Reddy hails Sonia for flaying Modi who is spreading lies about Nehru

Hyderabad: TelanganaPCC working president T Jagga Reddy has hailed party senior leader Sonia Gandhi’s condemnation of Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi’s ‘actions in spreading lies about Jawaharlal Nehru and conspiring to rewrite history’.

At a press meet in Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy said: ‘Sonia followed Nehru’s ideas, governance style, principles, served as UPA Chairperson for ten years and ensured governance under PM Manmohan Singh’. He pointed out that “before independence there was no adequate foodgrains. After Nehru became PM, he ensured people could eat three meals a day and took India to the level where it could export grain to 200 countries, this is Nehru’s achievement’.

The TPCC leader stated that ‘Rahul Gandhi’s grandparents and great-grandparents - Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi governed the country considering people as their own family. That is their history. It was Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru who governed in line with Lord Rama’s ideals and values.’

Reddy accused Modi of ‘placing Lord Rama’s idol in front of himself to gain votes and become PM and the Delhi BJP of ‘conspiring to erase Nehru’s legacy from memories of people’.

He said ‘under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, we will continue to work like soldiers and strongly condemn these actions. It is unfortunate that BJP lacks the integrity to acknowledge even the good work done during Nehru’s governance’. According to Reddy, ‘during the 50-plus years of Congress rule, we can list hundreds of development works done for people. Can Modi say what development he has achieved in 11 years?’

Reddy recalled that the ‘Gandhi family did not enter politics for power; their only target was bringing independence. It fought peacefully so that people could live freely and brought independence. It was Gandhi who brought independence, this is history, and no one can change it’. Reddy asserted that ‘at that time the BJP didn’t even exist, which is why they now criticise the Gandhi family. Modi wanted to become PM and became one. Nehru did not fight in the freedom movement to become PM; people wanted Nehru to be PM. After Nehru became PM, he prioritised planned economic development and believed in secularism.’

He accused that ‘BJP leaders are trying to erase Nehru’s sacrifices, spread false propaganda. They are deliberately spreading misinformation about Rahul Gandhi’s family. After independence, as PM, Nehru brought many reforms. At that time, people unanimously wanted Nehru to remain PM”.

Reddy alleged: ‘In two elections, the voting machines have “voted by themselves,” which is why BJP came to power. In the days after independence, it was Nehru who ensured there were no starvation deaths in the country. To provide drinking and irrigation water to people, Nehru built many major projects nationwide’.

According to senior Congress leader, ‘from the beginning, BJP leaders have been attempting malicious propaganda targeting Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru. When people pushed back against their propaganda on Gandhi, these leaders sidestepped Gandhi and are targeting Nehru with toxic narratives.

Indira Gandhi brought banking services closer to people, whereas the BJP leaders are campaigning with intent of erasing history’.