Jagga Reddy questions unilateral decisions of AICC in-charges in TG

Hyderabad: PCC working president T Jagga Reddy kicked up a row within the party on Thursday. He questioned the ‘unilateral decisions’ by the AICC leaders, particularly when backing individuals for party positions and nominated posts.

The former Sangareddy MLA was upset over identification of candidates for party posts without his knowledge from Medak. Jagga Reddy voiced his frustration towards AICC Secretary Vishnu and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi for making unilateral decisions without consulting ‘senior party leaders’ on various issues.

While criticising his fellow party leaders for ‘not acting responsibly’, he emphasised that leaders of the ruling party bear a greater responsibility in addressing the public issues, yet they remain largely absent from the public domain.

At a private event in Sangareddy, Jagga Reddy questioned PC Vishnunadh, the AICC Secretary who is also Medak in-charge about the party affairs. To his discomfiture, he asked the AICC leader if he had relocated to another state or was still with Telangana. When Vishnunadh had stated that he was continuing to oversee party affairs in Medak district, Jagga Reddy casted his doubts on the lack of his presence in the area.