Jagjivan Ram’s life a guide to all: Collector Abhilasha

Nirmal: “Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, who worked tirelessly for equality and social justice, should be a guide for everyone,” said District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav. On Saturday, at the Collectorate under the auspices of the District Scheduled Castes Development Department, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 118th birth anniversary celebrations the Collector, along with officials and leaders, garlanded his portrait and paid tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram stood like a beacon for independent India, and that his struggle for social equality and the rights of Dalits is historic. She said that in the most difficult circumstances, facing autocratic differences, his upbringing with education, knowledge and values stands as an inspiration to today’s youth. She urged today’s youth to draw inspiration from the life of Jagjivan Ram and follow his ideals.