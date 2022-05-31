Jagtial: A farmer's son secures 374th rank in Civils

Jagtial: A farmer's son secured 374th rank in the Civil Services examination.

Dr Kusumam Gugulavath Sharath Naik, who was a veterinary doctor got 374th rank in Civil services examination, the results were announced on Monday.

Coming from a poor family, Sharath Naik cracked the top exam in the first attempt. He is a native of Charlapalli of Bheerpur mandal, Sharath Naik studied up to seventh standard in Little Start School in Medaripeta, in his grandmother's village. He pursued High School in Sri Chaitanya High School in Jagtial and passed Class X with 552 marks.

He completed intermediate in Alphores Junior Collge and by scoring 950 marks. Though his dream of becoming a doctor, but he failed to get an MBBS seat by losing one mark. Later, he got a seat in Korutla Veterinary College then he pursued a veterinary doctor course during the academic year 2014-2020.

As his dream of becoming doctor has not been achieved by him, Sharath Naik decided to crack civil services and began preparation by staying in a room in Hyderabad.

While his father Bashya Naik is a farmer, his mother Yamuna is working as a mini anganwadi worker.

Speaking to Hans India, his parents felt happy over getting civils rank. His brother is studying in NIT, Nagpur.

Alphores Educational institutions chairman V.Narendar Reddy,Jagitial MLA Dr.Sanjay Kumar and Minister Koppula Eshwar congratulated Sharath.