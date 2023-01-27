Jagtial: BRS councillors meet MLC L Ramana

The ruling party councillors on Friday met BRS leader and MLC L Ramana and discussed about the current political situation in Jagtial. During the discussions, the councillors had reportedly said that they will not support Boga Sravani if she withdraws her resignation as Municipal Chairperson post. MLC L Ramana is believed to have said that their grievances will be put forward to district party president and Minister Koppula Eashwar and the same will be discussed with the party high command. He directed that every councillor should abide by the decision taken by the party high command on the issue.



On Friday, The Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar has denied any allegations of harassment on Jagtial Municipal Chairperson, Boga Sravani on Thursday.

The MLA reaction comes a day after Sravani quit her post crying in public and accusing the MLA of harassing her frequently by committing open her dressing and limiting her from taking decisions.

However, Sanjay Kumar defended himself saying that he never harassed her and treated Sravani as his daughter.

The MLA in return accused Sravani of harbouring a hidden agenda for targeting him, adding that the allegations against him pained him.

Recalling incidents where he supported Sravani, the MLA said that he always encouraged Sravani in her political career.

He also recalled that municipal councillors were unhappy with Sravani for the last few months and he stood by her side, discouraging them when they sought his advice to move a no-confidence motion against her in the council.

"I tried to bring about a rapprochement between her and the councillors but she did not take his calls. Now the party state leadership will take a call on the issue," said Sanjay,

He also said that he had brought the issue to the notice of SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, MLC L Ramana, and district BRS party president and Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao.