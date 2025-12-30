Bomb threat drill tests security readiness at Mangaluru international airport

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport on Monday carried out its annual bomb threat mock exercise, aimed at evaluating security preparedness and strengthening coordination among multiple agencies responsible for airport safety.

The simulated scenario involved an abandoned bag suspected to contain explosives at the Integrated Cargo Terminal. As part of the drill, the Airport Security Group of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) immediately secured the area and initiated threat-neutralisation procedures.

Officials said the CISF team was assisted in real time by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Karnataka State Police, Mangaluru City Police, and several internal airport departments. The exercise tested response time, communication flow and adherence to standard operating procedures in a high-risk situation.

Airport authorities noted that the mock drill was conducted without affecting routine airport operations, ensuring that passenger movement and cargo handling continued safely. “Such exercises are essential for identifying gaps and reinforcing coordination among agencies,” an official said.

A comprehensive debriefing was held after the drill, chaired by Abhishek Yadav, Commandant and Chief Airport Security Officer. During the review, participating agencies assessed the effectiveness of the response and discussed areas where procedures could be improved or refined.

Officials said airports, being critical public infrastructure, require continuous evaluation of security mechanisms to counter potential threats. Regular mock exercises, they added, help keep personnel alert and prepared for real-life emergencies.

Mangaluru International Airport said the exercise underlined its commitment to providing a secure environment for passengers, airlines, cargo operators and employees. Authorities indicated that such drills would continue to be conducted at regular intervals as part of ongoing security preparedness initiatives.