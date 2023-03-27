Jagtial: Drunk woman creates Hungama, pelts stones at auto-rickshaw driver when asked to pay fare

JAGTIAL: A young woman under the influence of alcohol created Hungama and pelted stones at an auto driver when he asked her to pay the fares. She also abused the man using foul language much to the shock of the locals who witnessed the incident.



This episode took place at a major junction near Godavarikhani in Telangana and was recorded by locals on their mobile phones and the video went viral in no time.

As per reports, the woman had engaged an auto from Karimnagar to Godavarikhani for RS 1200. During the course of the journey, the auto driver asked for some money to fill diesel and the woman told him that she would give him the cash when they reached Godavarikhani.

When they reached the place she got into an argument with the driver and started abusing and threatening him. Not stopping there, she picked stones from nearby and hurled them at the poor man. Onlookers were shocked at her behavior and the police were called to save the hapless man from the attack and get his dues from the drunk woman.