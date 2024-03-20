Jagtial: DSP’s father held for killing peacock

Jagtial: The father of Mulug DSP, Naluvala Satyanarayana, was arrested for allegedly hunting and killing a peacock on the outskirts of Domalakunta village using an unlicensed rifle. He was caught while travelling in his car with the bird’s carcass, according to the local DSP Raghuchandar. Satyanarayana belongs to Lakshmidevipalli village in Gangadhar mandal of the district.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Raghuchandar said that Satyanarayana was nabbed, based on reliable information, by SI Ramakrishna and staff on the outskirts of Ayutpalli while checking vehicles. The carcass was seized. The driver Javvaji Raju was taken into custody.

Satyanarayana is the main accused in hunting of deer in 2017 at Mahadevpur in Bhupalapalli district while on bail after being arrested in the under investigation case. Raghuchandar described Satynarayana as a habitual hunter of animals. He said the rifle, 34 bullets, an axe and car were confiscated; the accused were arrested and sent to remand.

Superintendent of Police Sanpreet Singh has praised Malyal CI Neelam Ravi, SI Ramakrishna, ASI Sattaiah, staff Uday, Yellayya and Praveen for their tactful handling of the case, leading to Satyanarayana’s arrest.