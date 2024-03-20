Live
- Tirupati: Capacity building programme of NML begins
- Nellore: Open new accounts as per EC guidelines, candidates told
- Strictly adhere to MCC: Tirupati SP
- YSR dist police conduct flag marches in vulnerable villages
- Sufficient water available till June end: CM Siddaramaiah
- Nandikotkur YSRCP MLA Arthur joins Congress
- World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, and Significance
- Five-day Srivari Teppotsavam to begin at Tirumala today
- Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief commences
- Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala
Just In
Jagtial: DSP’s father held for killing peacock
the Culprit was also main accused in deer hunting case in 2017
Jagtial: The father of Mulug DSP, Naluvala Satyanarayana, was arrested for allegedly hunting and killing a peacock on the outskirts of Domalakunta village using an unlicensed rifle. He was caught while travelling in his car with the bird’s carcass, according to the local DSP Raghuchandar. Satyanarayana belongs to Lakshmidevipalli village in Gangadhar mandal of the district.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Raghuchandar said that Satyanarayana was nabbed, based on reliable information, by SI Ramakrishna and staff on the outskirts of Ayutpalli while checking vehicles. The carcass was seized. The driver Javvaji Raju was taken into custody.
Satyanarayana is the main accused in hunting of deer in 2017 at Mahadevpur in Bhupalapalli district while on bail after being arrested in the under investigation case. Raghuchandar described Satynarayana as a habitual hunter of animals. He said the rifle, 34 bullets, an axe and car were confiscated; the accused were arrested and sent to remand.
Superintendent of Police Sanpreet Singh has praised Malyal CI Neelam Ravi, SI Ramakrishna, ASI Sattaiah, staff Uday, Yellayya and Praveen for their tactful handling of the case, leading to Satyanarayana’s arrest.