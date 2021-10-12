Jagtial: Farmers stage protest demanding reopening of sugar factory

Hundreds of farmers staged protest in Metpally of Jagtial district demanding reopening of Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited in Muthyampet. Farmers from Jagtial, Nizamabad and Nirmal reached Metpally to join the protest.



They took out rally from Metpally agricultural market to Shastri crossroads. They asked the government to assist Sugar-cane farmers and demanded setting up of corn procurement centres and to provide minimum support price of Rs 15,000 besides procuring the rice

Meanwhile, the police deployed huge security at Metpally in order to prevent any untoward incidents from occurring.