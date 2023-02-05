Jagtial: Man ends life after pushing his two daughters in agriculture well

Hyderabad: A real estate person allegedly committed suicide after pushing his two daughters into an agricultural well at Narsingapur village in Jagtial district.



The deceased has been identified as G Jalapathi Reddy (40), his daughters Madhumitha (11) and Praneetha (9). Madhumitha was a class IV student and Praneetha was in class II.

In a suicide note, Reddy mentioned that he was harassed by an advocate who is restricting him from availing the compensation given by the government for taking away his land in the village. Reddy also said that he was forced to take such extreme steps due to his financial issues.

Reddy told his wife on Friday that he would be going to a village in order to attend a marriage function and asked his daughters to accompany him. The eldest daughter refused to come along with him while the younger daughters accompanied him, Jagtial police said.

Kavitha continued to call him, but his phone was turned off. Finally, a neighbour informed her this morning that Reddy's body had been discovered in a well on their relative's land on the outskirts of the village, the police said.

Bodies of both daughters were found in an agricultural well nearby.