Jagtial: Man performs puja to bring dead back

A man who claimed to bring dead back performed pooja near a dead body here in TR Nagar of Jagtial.



Getting into details, a man named Ramesh died on Friday and the villagers alleged that the death was due to occult practice by a villager, Pullaiah. Pullaiah said that he was responsible for Ramesh's death and assured the family to bring him back alive by performing puja.



The puja began in the morning in the presence of all villagers and continued till evening until the police intervened and arrested Pullaiah. The police also shifted Ramesh body to Jagtial hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway.

