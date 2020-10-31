Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar releases fish seedlings in Ura Cheruvu

Jagtial: Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar along with the ZP chairperson D Vasantha released around 25,000 fish seedlings in Ura Cheruvu in Anthargam mandal of Jagtial district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that with the foresight of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to support the Gangaputra people, the State government with the firm determination has introduced fish seedlings distribution programme across the State.

Not only fish seedlings, the government is also giving life jackets, heavy vehicles, motorcycles and other materials required for catching and the marketing of fish for Gangaputra people. They are doing the business directly without any mediators.

As many reservoirs, lakes and tanks having water filled upto the full tank level and with the releasing of fish seedlings across the State, it has led to an enormous increase in the Telangana State, he pointed.

Kumar also said that with an investment of Rs 47 crore, around 176 tanks were renovated under the Mission Kakatiya project. In the past, the people of Anthargam mandal used to migrate to Mumbai and Dubai in search of livelihood, but under the present Telangana government, the scene has changed and people are getting employment opportunities as the lakes and tanks are full of water, he told.

MPP Gangaram Goud, Vice MPP Rajendra Prasad, Sarpanch B Narayana, Deputy Sarpanch Shekar Reddy, MPTC B Srinivas, Rythu Bandhu Convenor N Ravinder Reddy, TRS leaders Adi Reddy, K Mallesham, Raji Reddy, Durgaiah and Gangadhar were also present.