Jagtial: Youth develops a robot to feed water to crops

Jagtial: A youth, Mende Srinivas of Raghavapet village in the district created a mechanical 'Neerati Robot' to feed crops.

The robot works like a human and saves farmers from electric shock. A mechanical timer belt is fixed to the robot to prevent farmers from going operating the motor day-day. The robot can be used as needed by the farmer, business enterprises and at home.

Making use of modern technology, the device with a motor on/off and a timer has been manufactured to use to irrigate the crop fields. It works without human intervention. 'Neerati' is a man who used to feed water to the crops of farmers in a village.

Electric motors used to burn frequently due to power fluctuations which sparked the idea of what if people can stay home and turn on/off the motor, Srinivas made it possible with his invention.

A timing belt has been fitted to the motor so that the farmer can adjust it at the right time. After experimenting with the water robot, he installed it not only in open wells but also in bore wells, streams, ponds, canals and houses. It was experimentally tested and made useful for everything.

Srinivas, who had decided beforehand that no sensors should be used, managed to achieve it through a mechanical process. After that, with the intention of reaching everyone, the online market is chosen and its features are explained on YouTube, MS Neerati Robot, a website and a mobile app named www.msinoventional.com are prepared.

He wanted to provide employment to the youth and build a dealership as well as a stock employee through the Intinta Innovator platform. Srinivas explained that Neerati Robot has 14 methods of installation in many places and is flexible.

Their special features are no maintenance or repair is required and there is a guarantee for the water robot. With many ideas to do good to nature, he captioned his business 'Save Nature for Future'. Srinivas told The Hans India that he is happy to develop a gadget to save water and electricity, time, effort and money with just one device. He has many ideas and if the government supports him he will work enthusiastically on his ideas.

He said that the farmer can earn money by doing other work and it also saves water by not needing to go to the field three or four times a day and especially at night. Due to this, water and electricity can be saved.