Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR

Takes to Twitter handle and hails the step taken by the State government over farmer loan waiver

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana Assembly sessions, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that it is proved that BRS stands for Bharat Rythu Samithi. He said that once again it became clear that Jai Kisan is not just a slogan for us.

He added that the key decision taken by the State government is to fully complete the farmer loan waiver, even if the revenue of the state government is reduced due to the ill-advised decisions of the Centre and even if the BJP government creates financial difficulties at every step.

The nine years of Telangana's rise in the welfare of the Chief Minister KCR is a golden chapter in the history of the country. Every scheme implemented as a shield for the farmer is an indelible signature on the history of the agricultural sector.



