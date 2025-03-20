Jai Kisan... Rs 24,439 cr to be ploughed into farm sector

Hyderabad: State Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the government's determination to boost the state's agriculture and allied sectors. He proposed an allocation of Rs 24,439 crore to these sectors, noting that they contribute the second-highest Gross State Value Added (GSVA) at 17.3 per cent while providing 42.7 per cent of employment to the people.

He acknowledged that rising agricultural investment costs often compel farmers to take loans, and clearing previous debts is crucial for securing new credit for the upcoming crop season.

The government has waived farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to support farmers' welfare. So far, Rs 20,616.89 crore in loans has been waived for 25.35 lakh farmers. This decisive action has relieved farmers of their debts, enabling them to access new agricultural loans.

“Through this historic loan waiver, the government has laid the foundation for improving Telangana farmers' economic and social well-being,” he said.

To provide investment support to farmers for purchasing fertilisers, seeds, and agricultural equipment, the government launched the Rythu Bharosa Scheme on January 26, 2025. Under this scheme, each farmer receives Rs 12,000 per acre annually as investment support. To safeguard public funds and eliminate irregularities, benefits are directed exclusively to cultivable lands.

A comprehensive survey was conducted and verified through village meetings, identifying non-cultivable lands to prevent fund misallocation. The government has allocated Rs 18,000 crore, for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, ensuring direct financial assistance to farmers across Telangana.

Similarly, under the Indiramma Aathmiya Bharosa Scheme, the State government intended to protect landless agricultural labourers from financial distress during unemployment.

Against this backdrop, the government launched the Indiramma Aathmiya Bharosa Scheme, fulfilling its electoral commitment. Under this initiative, each farm labourer’s family will receive Rs 12,000 annually, providing essential financial support and stability in challenging times.

In its bid to deliver electoral promises, the FM said that a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine rice variety has been implemented during the procurement of fine variety paddy from farmers, resulting in a significant increase in fine paddy cultivation across the state.

“Compared to the previous Kharif season, cultivation of fine rice varieties increased from 25 lakh acres to 40 lakh acres. This remarkable growth is a direct result of the bonus provided by the government and the commitment to purchase every last grain of paddy from farmers, allowing them to receive profitable prices for their produce,” Bhatti added.

Further, during the Kharif season, the government disbursed Rs 1,206.44 crore to fine paddy farmers. Additionally, 8,332 paddy procurement centres were established during the 2024-25 Kharif season to ensure a hassle-free procurement process and smooth transactions for farmers.

To minimise crop damage from unseasonal rains and ensure the safe transportation of harvested paddy, the government is offering real-time weather updates and providing advanced dryers, paddy cleaners, and tarpaulins. Development projects worth Rs 181.98 crore have been initiated to enhance agricultural market yard infrastructure. In the 2024-25 Kharif season, the government procured 10,35,484 tons of paddy, crediting Rs 12,511.76 crore directly to farmers' accounts. The government also promotes oil palm cultivation with incentive subsidies, allowing local farmers to benefit from customs duties on imports, resulting in an additional Rs 2,000 per ton. The government is taking various steps to ensure that farmers benefit maximally from this Centrally Sponsored Scheme, he added.

In horticulture, farmers adopting drip irrigation with solar power are prioritised and provided with incentive subsidies to encourage sustainable and cost-effective farming practices.