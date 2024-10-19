Live
- Two killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese coastal city of Jounieh
- Maximize Case Resolutions in Lok Adalat: Judge Rajesh Babu
- Excise Police Crack Down on Illicit Liquor Manufacturing Sites
- Special Abhisheka Pujas for Lord Shanishwara swamy and Rudrabhisheka for Lord Shiva
- Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dares Opposition to stop Ladki Bahin Scheme
- Jail Sentence for Eve Teasing Offender: She Team In-Charge Vijayalakshmi
- Agricultural College Students Distribute Food to the Elderly During NSS Camp
- Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai joins Congress
- 'Direct dialogue with voters': CM Adityanath's roadmap for by-elections victory
- BCAS engages airline CEOs in response to surge in hoax bomb threats
Just In
Jail Sentence for Eve Teasing Offender: She Team In-Charge Vijayalakshmi
Highlights
In a significant ruling, the Second Class Court Judge Ramayya has imposed a three-day jail sentence and a fine of 500 rupees on a man named Shivakoti from Velugonda village in the Bijnapalli Mandal for the offense of eve teasing, according to a statement by NagarKurnool She Team In-Charge Vijayalakshmi.
Nagar Kurnool : In a significant ruling, the Second Class Court Judge Ramayya has imposed a three-day jail sentence and a fine of 500 rupees on a man named Shivakoti from Velugonda village in the Bijnapalli Mandal for the offense of eve teasing, according to a statement by NagarKurnool She Team In-Charge Vijayalakshmi.
It was reported that Shivakoti had been harassing a young woman by frequently calling her. The victim sought help from the She Team, leading to an investigation and the registration of a case against him.
Vijayalakshmi emphasized that stringent action will be taken against individuals engaging in eve teasing, asserting that such behavior will not be tolerated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS