Jail Sentence for Eve Teasing Offender: She Team In-Charge Vijayalakshmi

Nagar Kurnool : In a significant ruling, the Second Class Court Judge Ramayya has imposed a three-day jail sentence and a fine of 500 rupees on a man named Shivakoti from Velugonda village in the Bijnapalli Mandal for the offense of eve teasing, according to a statement by NagarKurnool She Team In-Charge Vijayalakshmi.

It was reported that Shivakoti had been harassing a young woman by frequently calling her. The victim sought help from the She Team, leading to an investigation and the registration of a case against him.

Vijayalakshmi emphasized that stringent action will be taken against individuals engaging in eve teasing, asserting that such behavior will not be tolerated.