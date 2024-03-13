Jalagam’s entry into BJP shifts focus from senior leaders

Khammam: Former BRS MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao’s formal entry into the BJP recently has set in motion a new wave of shifting political dynamics for the KhammamMP ticket in the saffron party. Sources inform that after joining BJP in the presence of Telangana State Incharge Tarun Chugh, MP Rajya Sabha K Laxman, and party Tamil Nadu Co Incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy at the party office in New Delhi, Jalagam has expressed interested in contesting for the Khammam MP ticket.

Prior to Jalagam’s entry into the BJP, the names of several party senior leaders had been in contention for the Khammam MP ticket. Notable figures such as Kisan Morcha State President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Dr G Venkateswarlu, and Tandra Vinod Rao were being considered. However, with Jalagam’s joining, the dynamics of the race have shifted, causing a stir among the hopeful candidates.

Jalagam, who previously served as MLA from Kothagudem in 2014, faced defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections against Congress leader and former MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao. Subsequently, he remained less active in BRS and recently contested under the All India Forward Bloc party banner, securing the second position.

Sridhar Reddy, a seasoned party leader who previously served as the state president of Kisan Morcha, is now vying for the MP ticket as well. His extensive history of service within the party, from district to state levels, has positioned him as a strong contender.

Dr Gongura Venkateswarlu (GV), a well-known doctor from Khammam city, is another candidate under consideration by the party for the MP ticket. Dr GV, a native of Ravinuthala village in Khammam district, has actively contributed to the party’s development, having served as the district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Meanwhile, Tandra Vinodh Rao, a prominent businessman from Thimmampet in Kothagudem district, has also entered the race. The competition for the Khammam MP seat has intensified within the party ranks.

With Jalagam’s entry into the BJP, party leaders speculate that he may be given the opportunity to contest for the MP seat, considering his familial ties to former Chief Minister of United AP, Jalagam Vengal Rao.

However, a senior party leader shared that if Jalagam does not express interest, the party is inclined to give the ticket to senior leader Sridhar Reddy or BC leader Dr GV, as the party strategically prioritises leveraging the BC card for maximum benefit.