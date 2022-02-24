Jalpally all set to glow with two-arm central lightning

Jalpally: With an aim to illuminate the Srisailam Highway in the southern part of the city, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for setting up two arm central lightning from Errakunta main road to Pahadi Shareef cross road in Jalpally municipality on Wednesday.

Accompanied by the Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy and Jalpally Commissioner G P Kumar, the minister took part in a curtain raiser programme for two arm central lightning project with a cost of Rs 50 lakh at Errakunta area.

According to officials the contract has already been awarded and the works will begin soon to shape the central lightning programme on the three kilometre stretch. The council gave its nod for the promotion of project in November 2021 and the works will be grounded soon to realise the project. It would take another three months to complete the work before making the area completely illuminated with lights covering the entire stretch of three kilometres.

Later, the Education Minister distributed sanitation kits and bags of essential commodities among the sanitary staff of the Jalpally Municipality. She also lauded the relentless service being rendered by the officials and staff members of the sanitary wing to ensure safety of people from seasonal diseases. Later, Sabitha also launched the nala expansion works under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) at Monikunta Cheruvu on Badangpet and Jalpally border with a cost of Rs 10.66 crore.

To avoid inundation during the rainy season in the abutting areas, a 1.72 kilometres long and 2.5 meters wide box drain is being constructed from Monikunta Cheruvu to Gurram Cheruvu. Jalpally Municipality Chairman Abdallah Sadi, Vice Chairman Farha Naz, ward councillors and officials from both Jalpally and Badangpet municipalities were present.

