Jalpally: Dangling power wires pose threat to lives

Jalpally: Unmindful of the threat posed to the locals; electric cables, poles and transformers were found to be set up precariously in many of the colonies in Jalpally. While the concerned Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL) officials remain impassive towards the danger, despite the fact that frequent electrocution incidents have claimed lives.

Mirza Moizullah Baig, a community activist, said that during the last one year, at least three deadly electrocution incidents occurred because of the power cables passing close to the buildings, claiming human lives. "Last month a painter came in contact with the cable, while applying paint on the wall of a house in Ward no.28," he added.

Recalling another incident, Mirza said, "A similar incident had occurred last year, where a construction engineer lost his life after coming in contact with a cable wire passing close to a house under construction. Though the victim was grievously injured, he succumbed to the wounds months later".

Two High-Tension (HT) power lines-a 33 KV line, passing from Katedhan to Balapur and another from the Jalpally substation, are passing against each other on a single road in Errakunta under Ward no.28, where frequent electrocutions have been reported in recent years.

Also, another three-phase line is also found passing through the same street is also posing grave danger to peoples especially children as the dangling cables and transformers are in close proximity to the doors of houses.

"There are no proper fences or boundary walls found around the transformers in the densely populated colonies of Jalpally. While the switch boxes were found broken, the input and output cables too were precariously hanging out of the boxes. Children are often found playing close to the transformers, exposing themselves to the grave danger and the slightest instance of power-overload will result in loss of lives," rued Samad Bin Siddiq, a resident of Yerrakunta.

The lack of proper supervision from the Jalpally municipality, which conveniently allows people to construct houses close to the HT lines is said to be the primary reason behind the chaotic situation prevailing in several areas, while the local TSSPDCL staff are unresponsive in addressing the threat to the people.