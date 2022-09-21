Jalpally finally gets its first Basti Dawakhana

Jalpally: The Jalpally municipality finally got its first Basti Dawakhana on Tuesday. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the Basti Dawakhana at Sriram Colony in Ward No.19 where people were seen elated over the new facility. The second Basti Dawakhana is planned to be inaugurated at Wadi-e-Saleheen in ward No.10 on Wednesday.

While inaugurating the Basti Dawakhana, Sabitha said that the State government gave approval to 10 basti dawakhanas for Maheshwaram constituency out of which four are being established at Jalpally. She also said that the government has decided to establish four super speciality hospitals in the city outskirts by spending Rs1,200 crore.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is identically focusing on providing education as well as health care facilities to the people of Telangana. It is by his foresightedness that the State is leading towards development in various sectors. As per the plan, the government is spending Rs 7,000 crore on promoting education through programmes like 'My Village My School," explained the Minister.

With a total number of 28 wards, the Jalpally municipality is considered as the most backward class urban local body among all the 16 ULBs of the Ranga Reddy district and has earned this moniker due to lack of amenities and urban infrastructure besides health care facilities. It is said that except adequate number of graveyards for both the communities, no other facility is available like Hospital to provide healthcare, parks for children and young, garbage dumping yard to treat the trash being collected on daily basis and animal care centres to tackle with dog menace which is haunting the people. Ironically, one can find most of these facilities in neighbouring municipalities such as Badangpet, Meerpet, Tukkuguda and Shamshabad.