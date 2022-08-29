Jamili fight must to save farmers: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday gave a call for Jamili fight to resolve the problems of farmers in the country.

Addressing a conference of farmers who had come from 25 states on the second day on Sunday, KCR recalled the manner in which the agitation for separate Telangana was taken up and said that all those who were shy of saying 'Jai Telangana' were made to chant the slogan of 'Jai Telangana.' This was made possible because of simultaneous fight both inside and outside Parliament. Similarly, he said, farmers who are unorganized should be brought on to one platform and then it would be possible to make all the anti-farmer leaders say 'Jai Kisan.'

This requires unity among all farmers across the country, KCR said, adding that farmer was the backbone of the country and it would prosper and progress only when the farmer was happy. He said the Centre had turned anti-farmer and hence it was time to defeat their policies and protect the farm sector.

According to the CMO, the farmers who participated in the two-day conference asked KCR to take the lead to unite the farmers from village level. Following the decision taken on Saturday to form a farmer's joint action committee, they asked KCR to convene a meeting soon and finalise the modalities to take forward the issue.

KCR reportedly told them that if the farmers decide to fight unitedly, there was no force that can stop them. Recalling the Telangana agitation, he said before him many fought for separate Telangana, but it became a reality only because of his determination and continued fight. He said unlike his predecessors, he had made it a combination of political fight and agitation at the ground level. It was a Jamili fight and similar strategy needs to be adopted to save the farmers from the anti-farmer forces, KCR added.