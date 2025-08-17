Janmashtami celebrations held with devotional fervour

Sathupalli (Khammam): Markingthe occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, grand celebrations were inaugurated at the Sri Krishna Temple in Bethupalli village on Saturday. Devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in the festivities, which commenced with special rituals and traditional pujas.

The temple’s chief priest, Srinivasacharyulu, performed the ceremonies and addressed the devotees on the spiritual significance of the day. He stated, “In every yuga, Lord Srimannarayana incarnates for the welfare of humanity. In the Dwapara Yuga, He took the form of Sri Krishna, annihilated the evil king Kamsa, and gifted the world the essence of life through the Bhagavad Gita. His teachings continue to guide mankind, and He should be seen as an ideal for all.”

The temple was decorated with flowers and lights. A specially adorned idol of Lord Krishna in his child form was the centre of attraction, drawing hundreds of devotees. Special bhajans, cultural programs, and offerings marked the beginning of the multi-day celebrations.

The event was attended by prominent leaders including Khammam Parliament Convenor Namburi Ramalingeshwar Rao, State Executive Member Ramesh, Matta Prasad, Banoth Vijay, former Mandal President Palakollu Srinivas, Chanti Kakinada Srinivas, Karri Venkateswarlu, Nagaraju, and others.