Hyderabad: The state Cabinet on Sunday took some crucial decisions, including the adoption of ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ as state song.

‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ song, penned by Ande Sri, was adopted by many organisations and schools in Telangana during the Telangana movement, replacing ‘Maa Telugu Talliki Mallepudanda’.

Another decision was to remove the word ‘State’ from ‘Telangana State’. Henceforth, all the vehicles that would be registered will have the letters ‘TG’ in place of ‘TS’. According to I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, TG was the original abbreviation given to Telangana by the Centre in gazette notification, but the BRS had changed it as TS in violation of rules.

He said the Cabinet endorsed the decision to give free power up to 200 units for the economically poor sections and supply gas cylinder for Rs 500. These are among the five guarantees the Congress had promised during its election campaign. It is also decided to convene the budget session of the Assembly from February 8. He said the Opposition was showing desperation and criticizing the government for not implementing the guarantees promised. Revival of the Nizam Sugar Factory was also discussed in the meeting.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said it was decided to form Kodangal Area Development Authority and convert ITI centres as advanced technology centres. Various courses would be introduced in it. The Cabinet also approved 100 acres for new High Court building. He said the government was determined to fulfill all the promises and the BRS need not worry about it. It is also decided to take necessary steps to release convicts with good conduct who have been in jails for long. Regarding the notification for jobs, the Agriculture department has decided to give notification for agriculture officers jobs.

For other vacancies, exercise is on and soon a decision would be taken. He further said that changes in the State emblem would also be modified after consulting all the stakeholders of the agitation that had taken for separate state. Similarly, the Telangana Talli statue will also be modified as the present statue resembles certain people. He said the subcommittee report on Dharani would also be discussed in the Assembly.