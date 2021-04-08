Top
Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Two Singareni workers die after roof falls
A roof collapse at 11th-level in the third SIM claimed two lives here at Kakatiya sixth mine under Bhupalpally limits on Wednesday evening. Rescue measures are underway by the Singareni officials at the mine.

The victims were identified as Shankaraiah and Narasaiah, who were working as support men. According to the officials, the two workers were dead on the spot after the roof fell on them.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed grief over the incident and conveyed heart-felt condolences to the victims' families. The minister assured to provide all the support from the government.

