JEE Advanced-2024 Results Declared by IIT Madras
The JEE Advanced-2024 results have been released today by IIT Madras at 10 am. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates from across the country had applied for the exam, which was conducted on May 26.

The JEE Advanced-2024 results have been released today by IIT Madras at 10 am. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates from across the country had applied for the exam, which was conducted on May 26. In the Telugu states, 26 examination centers were set up in Andhra Pradesh and 13 in Telangana, with up to 40 thousand candidates appearing for the exam from these states.

To check the results, students are required to visit the official website - https://jeeadv.ac.in/ and click on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 Result link on the homepage. They should then enter their roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number on the result login page to view their scores. The final key has also been released alongside the results.

Once the results are displayed, students should download them, take a printout, and keep it for future reference.

