Jeevitha Rajashekar to contest for BJP in Munugodu

Hyderabad: All the political parties are chalking out the strategies to clinch the victory in the Munugodu by-polls and are busy on the door-to-door campaigns. According to the sources, Tollywood senior actress Jeevitha Rajashekar is going to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party in the Munugodu constituency.

It is learnt that the BJP MLA Eatala Rajender approached her to campaign for the coming elections for which the actress reportedly gave a green signal. It is said that she will participate in the campaign along with Eatala Rajender's wife. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is contesting on the BJP ticket, Palvai Sravanthi on Congress and TRS announced Prabhakar Reddy as the contestant.