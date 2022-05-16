Jeevitha to appear before court in cheque bounce case

Hyderabad: Senior Tollywood actress and film producer Jeevitha Rajasekhar will have to appear before the fast-track court in Tiruvallur on Monday in a cheque bounce case related to Garuda Vega movie. Jyo Star Enterprises founder Koteswara Raju and his wife Hema filed a cheating case against her.

According to the sources, Jeevitha and Rajasekhar had borrowed Rs 26 crore for producing Garuda Vega film in 2017 by pledging their properties as collateral. The producer alleged that they sold pledged properties to others without clearing debts. Moreover, the cheques given to them also bounced in various banks. Another cheque bounce case against actor couple is pending in Nagari court.

Jyo Star MD Hema said that the petition was filed in Tiruvallur court in December 2021. "Already, three hearings were completed and court directed Jeevitha to pay 25% of borrowed money immediately to us," she stated and advised distributors and producers not to be deceived by Jeevitha Rajasekhar.