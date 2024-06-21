Jewellery shop owner thwarts robbery attempt by burqa-clad men

Live
Just In
Two robbers, one clad in a burqa, attempted to rob a gold jewellery shop in Kompally, Medchal district, on Thursday.
Hyderabad : Two robbers, one clad in a burqa, attempted to rob a gold jewellery shop in Kompally, Medchal district, on Thursday. The owner of the jewellery shop was injured when he bravely shouted for help, forcing the robbers to flee and successfully thwarting the robbery attempt.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 am when the men posed as customers and entered the shop. One of the robbers was wearing a burqa, while the other had a helmet on. They entered the Jagdamba jewellery shop and attacked the owner with a knife, demanding gold and cash.
Despite the attack, the owner managed to escape onto the road and raise an alarm. The robbers chased him but were thwarted by a young man inside the shop who threw a chair at them. The robbers then fled on a bike.
The shop owner lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case and initiated an investigation. The owner informed the police that the robbers had managed to steal some gold ornaments. The police are verifying the footage captured by the closed-circuit cameras installed on the road.
Senior police officials, along with the clues team, visited the scene and collected evidence.