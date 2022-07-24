JFPTC centre inaugurated at PJTSAU

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University(PJTSAU) and Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) launched a joint initiative of J Farm and Product Training Centre (JFPTC) here on Saturday.

The TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan, along with the Telangana Secretary Agriculture & Cooperation, M Raghunandan Rao, and Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU Dr V Praveen Rao launched the initiative.

The newly established centre would be located on the premises of the Agricultural Research Institute, in Rajendra Nagar.

Addressing as chief guest on the occasion Mallika Srinivasan said that the JFPTC will promote technology-driven agriculture in small farm holdings and ensure the enhancement the productivity. This centre may give thrust for precision farming in major crops like rice, wheat, maize, chillis and vegetable crops. She announced that the custom hiring centre will be launched for extending farm equipment services to the farmers, and trained unemployed youth and agricultural engineering graduates in maintaining and servicing the farm equipment, she added.

M Raghunandan Rao stressed a need to encourage data-driven agriculture for making farming more remunerative to the farmers, and also maintained the dignity & pride of the farmers.

While speaking at the programme Dr Praveen Rao stated that the future of agriculture will be technology-driven and information-driven farming, and need to adopt technological advancements to face the future challenges in this sector. He further suggested the farmers adopt new management practices for achieving better yields & results.

During this meeting, a coffee table book published by the PJTSAU activities has been released by the guests.