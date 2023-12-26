JN-1 variant is not new, overall risk is low: Health experts

Experts reassure JN-1 variant a subvariant of Omicron (BA.2.86)

JN-1 declared WHO variant of interest on Nov 21, 2023

JN-1 present in 27 per cent of world, detected mostly in Goa, Maharashtra

Population immunity key, JN-1’s immune escape potential varies

XBB.1.5 vaccines likely effective against JN-1 despite limited data

WHO advises prioritizing actions to address variant uncertainties

Hyderabad: The health experts allayed fears of people on the new variant of COVID-19 stating that this JN-1 was not new and a sub-variant of Omicron (BA.2.86) and the overall risk is low.

According to the experts, the JN-1 variant was declared as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 21, 2023. The virus has been in circulation in India too. Presently it is at 27 per cent in the world. As many as 22 samples were found to have JN-1 variants mostly coming from the States of Goa and Maharashtra.

The health experts said that due to differential vaccine coverage and circulation of SARS-CoV-2 variants around the world, population immunity remains heterogeneous globally, and therefore, the immune escape potential of JN-1 depends on the immune background of the population tested. Whereas the immune escape of BA.2.86.1 (JN-1's parent lineage) from XBB.1.5 and EG.5.1, breakthrough infection appears to be similar to concurrently circulating variants such as HK 3, JN-1 displays a higher immune evasion property.

However, there are limited data on cross neutralisation of JN-1 and despite the reduction in JN-1 neutralisation, protection by XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccines are likely to be effective against JN-1 (4) WHO technical advisory groups, with scientists from around the world, are actively monitoring this (5). WHO and its Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Evolution (TAG-VE) continue to recommend that member States prioritise specific actions to better address uncertainties relating to antibody escape and severity of BA 2.86 and JN-1.

The suggested timelines are estimates and will vary from one country to another based on national capacities. WHO and its Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) continue to regularly assess the impact of variants on the performance of COVID-19 vaccines to inform decisions on updates to vaccine compositions.

The Indian Medical Association, Telangana Scientific Committee convener Dr Kiran Madala said that there was no need to worry because the severity would be low. The growth will be high but the immune escape will be low and the overall risk will also be low.