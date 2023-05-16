  • Menu
JNTU awards doctorate to Karimnagar resident

K Chiranjeevi

JNTU Hyderabad has announced doctorate to K Chiranjeevi from Subhash Nagar in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar : JNTU Hyderabad has announced doctorate to K Chiranjeevi from Subhash Nagar in Karimnagar. He presented a research paper on Congestion Control in Social Based Delay Tolerant Networks Using Cost Optimization and Collaborative Cache Routing Mechanism in the Department of Neural Networks under the supervision of JNTUH Additional Controller of Examinations Dr. K. Sahu Chhatrapati. Chiranjeevi is currently working in software in Hyderabad.

