JNTUH, OU, PJTAU celebrate 76th Republic Day with gusto

Hyderabad: The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held across various Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and universities in Telangana on Sunday. At Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), the celebrations were attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor V Balakista Reddy, along with the Rector, Registrar, Directors, and distinguished professors, who paid floral tributes at the statues of BR Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru. This was followed by the hoisting of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem.

The Vice-Chancellor stated, “Our Constitution came into effect in 1950. January 26 was chosen to honour the 1930 Declaration of Purna Swaraj”. He described the Constitution as the “Supreme law of the nation”, and he emphasised that it is every citizen’s responsibility to remember those who sacrificed their lives for independence. The Vice-Chancellor, along with the Rector and Registrar, felicitated students who excelled in sports. Special recognition was accorded to the University Physical Director, Dr N Dilip, for his contributions.

At Osmania University, the 76th Republic Day was celebrated grandly at the historic Arts College Building. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kumar Molugaram, unfurled the Indian Tricolour in the presence of over 3,000 participants, including faculty, students, researchers, administrative staff, and distinguished guests, showcasing the unity and dedication of the university community.

In his inspiring address, Prof Kumar Molugaram highlighted the importance of the Constitution and its core values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He outlined Osmania University’s vision for achieving excellence in NAAC, NIRF, and NBA rankings while enhancing infrastructure and addressing societal challenges through impactful research and outreach programmes. He urged everyone to work collectively to improve the university’s global academic reputation, stressing the significance of civic responsibility, common sense, road safety, and sustainability practices. Students were encouraged to maintain a clean and green campus and adopt solution-oriented approaches. The celebration commenced with a Guard of Honour presented by the Police, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and University Security. Attendees included Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar; Prof. S. Jithendra Kumar Naik, OSD to the Vice-Chancellor; Prof. B. Lavanya, Principal of the University College of Arts and Social Sciences; Prof. C. Kaseem, Dean of Development & UGC Affairs; principals of campus colleges, deans, directors, and representatives of NGOs and employee unions. Cultural programmes added vibrancy to the celebrations, featuring a captivating flash mob by students of the University College of Arts and Social Sciences and a special dance performance by students of Villa Marie Degree and PG College for Women. An essay-writing competition commemorating 75 years of the Indian Constitution garnered enthusiastic participation from undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students.

At Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah unfurled the national flag near the administrative building in Rajendranagar. He underscored the significance of the Indian Constitution, calling it one of the best in the world, “thanks to Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision”. He encouraged everyone to understand and follow the Constitution. The V-C asked the attendees to collaborate in making the university one of the top ten agricultural universities in the country in the coming years. University officials, faculty, staff, and students attended the celebrations.