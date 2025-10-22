JNTUH to host Vanamahotsavam to promote campus greenery

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is set to celebrate Vanamahotsavam on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and campus beautification. Accordingly, the event will commence at 7:30 AM near the designated plantation area opposite the Golden Jubilee Building.

A JUNTU-H statement said on Tuesday, the Registrar emphasized the vital role of greenery in sustaining life on Earth—highlighting its contributions to air purification, water conservation, and ecological balance. The initiative aims to foster a cleaner, cooler, and more harmonious environment for both present and future generations.

The plantation drive will be led by the Vice-Chancellor, along with the Rector, Registrar, Principals of UCESTH and UCMH, and Directors of all units at the University Headquarters. Faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students have been urged to participate actively and contribute to the collective effort of enhancing the campus’s green cover.