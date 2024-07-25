Live
- Chandrababu Naidu Releases White Paper on Law and Order
- Two dead, five missing in Vietnam's flash floods
- AgroStar launches sustainability report, shows transformative impact on Indian agriculture ecosystem
- Edelweiss Mutual Fund raises over Rs 1,800 crore via NFO
- Woman MLA who faced CM Nitish's ire in Assembly speaks up
- CM Mamata Banerjee cancels Delhi visit today, suspense on NITI Aayog meet participation
- Future Advancements in IVF: Embracing New Horizons
- EAM Jaishankar arrives in Laos as India deepens ties with ASEAN
- Navigating the Emotional Journey of Embryologist
- Iran's intelligence forces arrest 2 Islamic State ringleaders
Just In
Job calendar to be released soon: Seethakka
Hyderabad: Panchayati Raj Minister Seethakka has reiterated that the State government will soon release a job calendar with the details of...
Hyderabad: Panchayati Raj Minister Seethakka has reiterated that the State government will soon release a job calendar with the details of vacancies.
Speaking with media persons on the Assembly lobby here on Wednesday, Seethakka alleged that the previous BRS government did not focus on the job recruitment when it was in power and it had neglected the unemployed youth in the last ten years.
“The Congress government, after coming to power in Telangana, has recruited 30,000 individuals and issued notifications for other job vacancies. It is ridiculous that the BRS leaders are speaking about the unemployed youth after losing power,” Seethakka said.
“The previous BRS government used to suspend MLAs who went to the Assembly podium and displayed placards, but the Congress government has never behaved like the previous government. It respects the voice of opposition parties,” she pointed out.