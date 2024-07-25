Job calendar to be released soon: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayati Raj Minister Seethakka has reiterated that the State government will soon release a job calendar with the details of vacancies.

Speaking with media persons on the Assembly lobby here on Wednesday, Seethakka alleged that the previous BRS government did not focus on the job recruitment when it was in power and it had neglected the unemployed youth in the last ten years.

“The Congress government, after coming to power in Telangana, has recruited 30,000 individuals and issued notifications for other job vacancies. It is ridiculous that the BRS leaders are speaking about the unemployed youth after losing power,” Seethakka said.

“The previous BRS government used to suspend MLAs who went to the Assembly podium and displayed placards, but the Congress government has never behaved like the previous government. It respects the voice of opposition parties,” she pointed out.