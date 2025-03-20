Job fair held at Ravindra Bharathi; CM Revanth Reddy distributes appointment letters

Hyderabad : A large-scale job fair was held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, where appointment letters were handed over to 922 selected candidates in the Panchayati Raj Department. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, including Seethakka, attended the event.

The recruitment drive marks a significant step in the state government’s efforts to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system by filling crucial vacancies. Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to providing employment opportunities and enhancing governance at the grassroots level.

The selected candidates received their appointment letters in a formal ceremony, signifying the government’s push towards fulfilling its promises of job creation. Senior Congress leaders present at the event praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of an efficient local administration in rural development.

The programme at Ravindra Bharathi witnessed enthusiastic participation, with candidates expressing gratitude for the opportunity. This recruitment drive is part of the state’s broader employment strategy, aiming to enhance public service delivery and strengthen rural governance across Telangana.