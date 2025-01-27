Job Fair Successfully Conducted at Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College

Nagar kurnool : A job fair organized at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool was a grand success, according to the college principal, M. Anjaiah. Several companies from Hyderabad participated, conducting interviews and selecting around 60 to 70 candidates for various sectors.

The job fair saw a large turnout of unemployed individuals from Nagarkurnool, especially women. A total of 150 candidates participated in the event. As the job fair was exclusively for women, there was an overwhelming response from female participants.

Principal M. Anjaiah stated that the college plans to organize more job fairs in the future to provide better opportunities for job seekers.



















