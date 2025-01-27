  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Job Fair Successfully Conducted at Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College

Job Fair Successfully Conducted at Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College
x
Highlights

A job fair organized at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool was a grand success, according to the college principal, M. Anjaiah.

Nagar kurnool : A job fair organized at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool was a grand success, according to the college principal, M. Anjaiah. Several companies from Hyderabad participated, conducting interviews and selecting around 60 to 70 candidates for various sectors.

The job fair saw a large turnout of unemployed individuals from Nagarkurnool, especially women. A total of 150 candidates participated in the event. As the job fair was exclusively for women, there was an overwhelming response from female participants.

Principal M. Anjaiah stated that the college plans to organize more job fairs in the future to provide better opportunities for job seekers.






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick