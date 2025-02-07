  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Job mela on Feb 12

Job mela on Feb 12
x
Highlights

“Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam is organizing a job fair on February 12 to provide opportunities in the private sector to the unemployed tribal youth of Khammam and Bhadradri Ko-thagudem districts,” said ITDA Project Officer B Rahul said in a statement.

Bhadrachalam: “Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam is organizing a job fair on February 12 to provide opportunities in the private sector to the unemployed tribal youth of Khammam and Bhadradri Ko-thagudem districts,” said ITDA Project Officer B Rahul said in a statement. In this job fair, Med Plus, Navata Road Transport, Shriram Life Insurance Companies, and ITC Pratham Sanstha will provide two months of free food and accommodation to the unemployed tribal youth and provide training/self-employment opportunities. “Educational qualifications required are SSC, Inter, De-gree, Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma, PG and B.Tech,” he said, requesting that interested unemployed tribal youth can attend the interview at the Youth Training Centre in the ITDA Bhadrachalam premises at 9 am with educational qualification documents, Aadhaar card, and caste verification Xerox certificates.

For complete information, one can contact the phone numbers 8179925586, 6302608905.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick