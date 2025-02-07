Job mela on Feb 12

Bhadrachalam: “Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam is organizing a job fair on February 12 to provide opportunities in the private sector to the unemployed tribal youth of Khammam and Bhadradri Ko-thagudem districts,” said ITDA Project Officer B Rahul said in a statement. In this job fair, Med Plus, Navata Road Transport, Shriram Life Insurance Companies, and ITC Pratham Sanstha will provide two months of free food and accommodation to the unemployed tribal youth and provide training/self-employment opportunities. “Educational qualifications required are SSC, Inter, De-gree, Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma, PG and B.Tech,” he said, requesting that interested unemployed tribal youth can attend the interview at the Youth Training Centre in the ITDA Bhadrachalam premises at 9 am with educational qualification documents, Aadhaar card, and caste verification Xerox certificates.

For complete information, one can contact the phone numbers 8179925586, 6302608905.