Jogipet SI dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad

A sub-inspector of Jogipet police station in Sangareddy district succumbed to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Gachibowli. The hospital fell short of ventilators and asked the family to shift him to Virinchi hospital in Banjara Hills.

When the patient denied admission, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday night. Prabhakar, a native of Satyagama of Narayankhed Mandal is survived by a wife and three sons. His death comes after an ASI Venkatesh from the intelligence department in Jogipet succumbed to the virus.

Sangareddy district has been witnessing a massive surge in the coronavirus cases for the last two weeks. On Friday, it reported 108 coronavirus positive cases taking the total tally in the district to 1,483. With six new deaths, the fatalities shot up to 63. At present, there are 352 active cases.

Out of the 108 cases, Sangareddy town recorded 36 cases followed by 12 cases from Zaheerabad, seven from Kothur, six each from IDA Bollaram and Sathvar, five from Ameenpur, four each from Beeramguda, Kohir, Ramachandrapuram and Sadasivapet, three each from Alipur, Patancheru and Pashamailaram and two each from Hathnoor, Thalapally, Nijampur, Kandi and Isnapur.