Jogulamba Gadwal Celebrates Praja Vijaya Utsavalu with 2K Run and Special Initiatives

Just In
Gadwal: As part of the Praja Palana-Praja Vijaya Utsavalu marking one year of the state’s public governance, a 2K Run was organized on Tuesday at Rajiv X Road in Jogulamba Gadwal district. District Collector B.M. Santosh flagged off the event, initiating the celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the district is commemorating the achievements of public governance in a grand manner. The day was observed as Urban Day under the aegis of the municipal corporation, with the 2K Run being one of its highlights.
The Collector highlighted the state government’s initiatives to create job opportunities for unemployed youth. He also mentioned that diet charges for students in hostels and residential schools have been increased. Additionally, the government plans to provide high-quality fine rice in schools and hostels moving forward.
Following the run, a special medical camp was organized at the municipal office. Health check-ups were provided for sanitation workers, members of MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas), self-help group members, and municipal staff.
Key officials present at the event included Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, ED SC Corporation Ramesh Babu, DYSO Anand, municipal councillors, and students, among others.