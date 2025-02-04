Jogulamba Gadwal Police Shine at 3rd Telangana Police Games – SP Congratulates Medal Winners

Gadwal: District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Congratulates District Police Personnel for Winning Medals at the 3rd Telangana Police Games & Sports Meet - 2025

The 3rd Telangana Police Games & Sports Meet - 2025 was held in Karimnagar from January 28 to February 1, where athletes from Jogulamba Gadwal district showcased their exceptional skills and won two gold medals and one bronze medal.

On this occasion, the medal-winning police athletes met District SP Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, at the District SP Office today to receive his appreciation.

The District SP congratulated the athletes for their outstanding performance at the district and zonal levels, leading to their remarkable achievements at the state level. He encouraged them to continue their dedication and strive for success at the national level, bringing more recognition to the district.

Details of Medal Winners:

Ram Anjaneyulu (Constable) – Gold Medal in Taekwondo (Under 87 KGs Category)

U. Ravi Kumar (Constable) – Gold Medal in Taekwondo (Under 68 KGs Category)

Veera Pratap Reddy (Armed Reserve Constable) – Bronze Medal in Swimming

The event was attended by AO Satish Kumar, RI Venkatesh, and other police officials.