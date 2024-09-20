Join us to build Skill, Sports varsities: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the industrialists and blue-chip companies to join as partners to develop Young India Skill Development University and Sports University as the worldclass institutions to produce skilled man force as well as talented sports persons to win medals in the 2028 Olympics.

It may be mentioned here that the state government had allotted 150 acres of land and earmarked Rs 100 crore for the Skill University.

The Chief Minister appealed to the industrialists to become partners and create a corpus fund for the complete management of the institution.

Revanth Reddy requested them to come forward and construct buildings on the university campus. Such buildings would be named after the companies and donors who contribute to build the structures. He said the government was confident that the university will get its own brand image in the country under the leadership of the noted industrialist Anand Mahindra who was heading the university board.

The Chief Minister said his government was also paying special focus on the establishment of the Young India Sports University which is coming up on a sprawling area of around 200 acres. The Sports University will provide training to enthusiastic athletes with an aim to win gold medals for the country in the 2028 Olympics. He urged the industrialists also to take part in the development of the Sports University.

Revanth Reddy assured that there is no dearth of funds and the government is ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore, out of Rs 3 lakh crore state annual budget, to promote sports.

He said the government has also decided to set up new Future City and envisaged plans for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) city. New courses will be introduced soon in the Skill University, the CM said.

University Board Chairman Anand Mahindra praised CM Revanth Reddy on floating the idea of the establishment of the Skill University to provide skill the youth from Telangana. The Board announced the launching of various courses in October after Dasara festival. About 2000 youth will undergo training this year, he added.